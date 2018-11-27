Why should you give to #GiveBigDFW?

Why should you give to #GiveBigDFW?

#GivingTuesday has inspired giving around the world, resulting in greater donations, volunteer hours, and activities that highlight the good and encourage engagement and support in communities. This global day of giving on November 27, 2018 is the official beginning of the charitable season. Celebrated on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday is an opportunity for local organizations to raise funds and awareness for our community. This year, we’re teaming up with United Way of Tarrant County and United Way of Denton County to host #GiveBigDFW, our local response to #GivingTuesday, and we need your help to earn DFW the title of Most Generous Community in America! Show your support by giving or volunteering to make an impact in our community.